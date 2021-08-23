Now, this might have come in as a rude shock to all Cristino Ronaldo fans as he was benched in the season opener against Udinese in Serie A 2021-22. Meanwhile, Juventus wasted a two-goal lead as the match ended with a 2-2 draw. Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado were the ones who scored goals.

