Cristiano Ronaldo had done it again! This time for Manchester United against Villareal in the Champions League 2021-22. He scored a stunning last-minute goal and led the team to a stunning 2-1 win at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's goal at the 95th minute, helped the team have the last laugh. With this, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Usain Bolt, the official account of the Premier League took to social media and others took to social media and reacted to the goal. Talking about the game, Paco Alcacer was the one who scored a goal for Villareal at the 53rd minute of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo's Late Heroics Takes Manchester United to 2-1 Win Over Villareal in UCL 2021-22 (Watch Goal Highlights).

Exactly seven minutes later, Alex Telle scored an equaliser and the scoreboard read 1-1. Until the last minutes of the game, it looked as if the scoreboard will remain the same. But then, Cristiano Ronaldo sprung into action and scored a goal at the 95th minute of the match. With this, he took the team to a 2-1 win. With this, there was a meltdown on the Internet and Ronaldo was the trending name. Check out the video of the goal and of course the reactions as well.

Video:

Ronaldo’s last minute goal from the stands What an unbelievable atmosphere Old trafford at its best ! pic.twitter.com/5fyVXUMHJh — Sayantan🔮⚽️ (@Sayanta04518230) September 29, 2021

Reactions:

Usain Bolt

What a game @ManUtd Epic winner by @Cristiano ⚽️🙌🏿 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 29, 2021

Premier League:

🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again for Man United 👏 pic.twitter.com/DrznUqPDc6 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 29, 2021

Can't stop doing it

Last one

The team now stands on number three of the Group F points table. The team has so far played a couple of games and won a single game and lost one.

