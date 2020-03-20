Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbed From Europe’s Top 10 Most Valuable Footballers List, Lionel Messi Out of Top Five (Check Full List)

Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been snubbed from Europe’ top 10 list of most valuable footballers. His arch-rival Lionel Messi is on number eight of the list. As per the latest ranking by Transfermkt, the list is led by PSG’s Kylin Mbappe. Raheem Sterling, Sadio Mane, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah are still a part of the list. Barcelona’s Antoine Greizmann stands at the bottom of the list with 113 million. CR7 is valued at £75m which is quite a number for the 35-year-old footballer who got transferred to Juventus in 2018 after ending his nine-year-old long stint with Real Madrid. Ciro Immobile Could Beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski & Others to Clinch European Golden Shoe 2020 if the Season Ends Now!.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been compared since the time they started playing. The two have shown no signs of slowing down despite the fact that they have been in their 30s. But as per the new rankings by Transfermkt, the dominance of the two players has come to wane. You can check out the complete ranking below:

10. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) – £113m

9. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – £113m

8. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – £132m

7. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – £141m

6. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – £141m

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £141m

4. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – £141m

3. Neymar (PSG) – £151m

2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – £151m

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – £188m

Talking about the football season currently. it has come to a standstill due to the menace of coronavirus. The English Premier League has been postponed until April 30 2020. As of now, the players are back home and are waiting for further instructions.