Ciro Immobile Could Beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski & Others to Clinch European Golden Shoe 2020 if the Season Ends Now!

Ciro Immobile. Beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, (Photo Credits: Getty)

The coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill as a major chunk of the world is in lockdown. Major sporting events like UEFA Champions League 2020 has also been called off due to coronavirus. A lot of reports claim that the season would come to an end and so would the goal tally if the footballers. If the football season ends today, Ciro Immobile could win the race when it comes to European Golden Shoe 2020 and could beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and others to clinch the accolade this year. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Well-Chiseled Abs As Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Goes Shopping During Quarantine.

Bleacher Report has shared an updated time-table for the players running in the race to clinch the European Golden Shoe 2020. The players bag a couple of points for each goal he scores. Lazio’s forward Immobile stands on number one with 54 points for the 27 goals he has scored this season. Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski stands on number two with 50 points for 25 goals in the season. Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 21 goals this season and stands on number three with 42 points.

The third spot is further shared by Tim Werner and Erling Haaland who also have 42 points in their kitty. Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is on number four with 38 points having scored 19 goals in the season. The number four spot is further shared by Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy with 38 points in his kitty.

The coronavirus has led to postponing of the major sporting events like Serie A, Bundesliga, English Premier League and others. EPL games will be called off until April 4, 2020, whereas Serie A matches will not be conducted until April 3, 2020.