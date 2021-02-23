Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace last night against Crotone in the Serie A 2021. With this, he emerged as the top scorer of the Serie A 2021. He went on to surpass Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku who was the highest goal-scorer of the season so far. The Inter Milan forward has 17 goals in his kitty, whereas, after CR7 netted a brace last night against Crotone, Ronaldo had 18 goals in his kitty. Apart from being the highest goal-scorer in the league, Cristiano Ronaldo has shattered several other records as well. You can check the full list of records below: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brace Powers Juventus to a 3-0 Win Against Crotone in Serie A 2021 (Watch Goal Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Romelu Lukaku to become the highest goal-scorer of Serie A 2021. As mentioned above Ronaldo has 18 goals in his kitty.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score 25 or more than goals for the 14th season in a row.

Since he scored a couple of headers last night, he now has 132 header goals.

With a brace last night, Ronaldo has now scored against all the Serie A teams.

Ronaldo surpassed Fillipo Inzaghi to become Juventus’ 15th all-time goal scorer.

Ronaldo led the team to a stunning 3-0 win by scoring at the 38th and 45th minute of the match. With this, the team is now placed on number three of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 45 points in their kitty. Inter Milan leads the points table with 53 points. AC Milan is featured on number two.

