Cristiano Ronaldo Thought He Would Be Fisherman at 35, Portuguese Superstar Never Dreamt of Becoming a Successful Footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

He is one of the two most successful football players of this generation but Cristiano Ronaldo did not ever think he could be this successful at 35. Ronaldo, who celebrated his 35th birthday two days ago, had revealed in an interview that he envisaged becoming a fisherman in the Madeira Islands of Portugal, his birthplace. The Portuguese superstar has always mentioned that he dreamt of becoming a football player but as a child, he never believed that he could be this successful at this age. Ronaldo now intends on playing at the highest level even in his 40s but this was a distant dream when he was a child and although he always wished to become a footballer and fulfil his father’s failed dreams. Cristiano Ronaldo Brags About His Age, Laughingly Says, ‘I am Turning 35 Today But Biologically I am 25’ on a Video Call (Watch Video).

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and has won league titles in three European countries while also lifting the much-coveted Champions League trophy five times in his 17-year career so far. “I thought I was going to be a fisherman in Madeira," Ronaldo was quoted as saying to Canal11 by the Daily Mail. "This never came into my mind. I wanted to be a professional footballer but I didn't think I was going to win everything I've won." Juventus Celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo’s Birthday by Posting a Clip of Best Goals for the Club (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Thought He Would Be Fisherman

Cristiano Ronaldo 🗣 “As a child, I thought that at 35, I would be a fisherman in Madeira. I never dreamed of playing what I played, winning what I won.” King. 👑 pic.twitter.com/jNDoQN5qXb — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 6, 2020

The Juventus talisman took a look back at his illustrious career post his 35th birthday. “I still love football. I love to entertain the fans and the people who love Cristiano. It doesn't matter the age, it's all about mentality. The last five years I start to enjoy this process of seeing me outside of football, so who knows what will happen in the next year or two?"

Ronaldo is a record goal-scorer in the Champions League and joined Juventus in 2018 with an aim of taking the Italian giants to Champions League glory, a title that has eluded them for the last 17 years. “To play at Juventus gives me the chance to win it again,' he continued. 'We know it's difficult, it depends on many factors, but it's possible because we have a good team. We must take one step at a time going forward,” he had said.