Cristiano Ronaldo Brags About His Age, Laughingly Says, ‘I am Turning 35 Today But Biologically I am 25’ on a Video Call (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his birthday with pomp. In the morning he was seen sweating it out in the nets and was seen performing an intense drill. In the evening, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen letting his hair down with his family and friends. Needless to say, many of his friends who could not be with him for the party in Turin sent his wishes via a text or a call. Now, while speaking to one of his friends or family on a video call was heard saying that he was turning 35 but biologically he is still 25. Cristiano Ronaldo Gets a Pleasant Surprise by Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Who Gifts Him a Mercedes AMG G63 (Watch Video).

No sooner he said this, CR7 broke out into a burst of laughter. The short clip of the conversation was captured by someone close to him and posted the same on social media. A while ago we also told you the CR7 received a pleasant surprise on his birthday as girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gifted him with a Mercedes AMG G6 which costs around £114,336. A few of his close friends had gathered to celebrate his birthday alongside CR7 junior and Georgina. For now, check out the video we are talking about.

Talking about Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been on a goal-scoring spree since the start of 2020. In the last match, the former Real Madrid netted a couple of goals against Fiorentina and reached the 50 goal mark for the Bianconeri. Juventus will now be hosted by Verona on February 9, 2020, in the Serie A 2019-20 contest.