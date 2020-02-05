Juventus Celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo’s Birthday by Posting a Clip of Best Goals for the Club (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristian Ronaldo celebrates his 35th birthday today. The former Real Madrid player who plays for Juventus since June 2018, has been successful in breaking a plethora of records. As CR7 celebrates his 35th birthday, Juventus also celebrated the day by posting a video of his goals for the team. Team Juventus took to social media to wish the five-time Ballon d'Or Winner. They posted a couple of pictures in which they wished the football star. They also asked the fans to leave their wishes in the comments section. Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 Times Juventus Star Impressed us With his Humane Gestures (Watch Video).

Talking about Ronaldo, by now he has scored 50 goals for the club in all the competitions. In the last match, he had scored a couple of goals for Fiorentina as they won the game 3-0. CR7 now has scored 19 goals from 19 matches has played in this season’s Italian league — only two fewer than he scored in all of last season. Now, let’s have a look at the birthday posts below:

Video of the goals

This was the ninth match that CR7 kept up his goal-scoring spree. Talking about Juventus, the team has so far lost only a couple of games in the Serie A 2019-20. The Bianconeri has 54 points their kitty as they won 17 games out of their 22 outings. Inter Milan stands on number two with 51 points.