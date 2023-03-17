After Portugal were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022, it appeared Cristiano Ronaldo will quite playing the international football. However, that is not the case and as is evident we will continue to see Ronaldo in Portugal colours. As per a report by Correio da Manha, Ronaldo, who is currently in Saudi Arabia with the Al-Nassr club, is in no mood to retire from Portugal national football team anytime soon. If the report is to be believed, CR7 is focusing on UEFA Euro 2024 and will consider retirement only after the tournament. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks the Ball Away in Frustration, Receives Yellow Card During Al-Nassr vs Abha King's Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, as per the report by The Athletic, Ronaldo is set to be included in Portugal's squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. What points towards Ronaldo's inclusion is the appointment of Portugal's new head coach Roberto Martinez. He replaces Fernando Santos, who sidelined Ronaldo at the World Cup in Qatar. The 38-year-old's good terms with new manager Martinez has meant that he can extend his international career.

Portugal are in Group J of the UEFA Euro 2023-24 qualifiers alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Slovakia. Portugal will take on Liechtenstein first on march 24 (IST) and then Luxembourg on March 27 (IST).

