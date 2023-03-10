Cristiano Ronaldo was livid and angrily kicked a few water bottles after Al-Nassr lost to title rivals Al-Ittihad 1-0 in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 9. The Portugal star failed to score and get his side three points and was visibly upset with the performance. His teammates tried to calm him down as well. The video of the Al-Nassr star kicking the bottles while making his way out of the field in anger has gone viral. Cristiano Ronaldo Fails to Score As Al-Nassr Suffer 1–0 Defeat to Al-Ittihad, Lose Top Spot in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Kicks Water Bottles After Al-Nassr's Defeat

