Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a Yellow Card after kicking the ball in anger during Al-Nassr vs Abha King's Cup 2022-23 quarterfinal match. In injury time at the end of the first-half, Ronaldo's dribble was stopped as referee blew whistle for the half-time. The 38-year-old then kicked the ball away and walked off the field displaying his anger. At that point, Al-Nassr were already leading 2-0. Ronaldo's side eventually won the game 3-1 and qualified for the semis. The Portugal star footballer, however, failed to net a goal. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Al-Nassr Qualify for Semifinal of King's Cup 2022-23.

Watch Video

Ronaldo received a yellow card for kicking the ball away in frustration after the referee whistled the end of the first half. pic.twitter.com/xR92h1FmEm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 14, 2023

Angry Cristiano Ronaldo

