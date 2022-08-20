Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to a move away from Manchester United this summer after handing in his transfer request. However, the 37-year-old has not been able to find himself a club amid a poor start to the new season. Borussia Dortmund were linked with a move for the Portuguese superstar and the club's CEO Hans Joachim Watzke has denied those rumours. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund in Talks With Manchester United Star's Representatives.

Cristiano Ronaldo was said to be in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential summer transfer in search of Champions League football. However, the Bundesliga club's chief has refuted talks of them making a move for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Casemiro Transfer News: Real Madrid Midfielder Joins Manchester United on Four-Year Deal.

Speaking in a press conference, the Borussia Dortmund CEO clearly stated that there have been no talks initiated with Manchester United or the player over a possible transfer.

'I love this player, it's certainly a charming idea to see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between those involved. So you should stop talking about it.' Watzke said.

Despite reports linking him away from the club, Manchester United have been adamant about keeping Cristiano Ronaldo with the 37-year-old seeing out the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. However, Erik ten Hag is willing to sanction the Portuguese's departure after a dismal start to the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid players in the world and though there are suitors for him including Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, it is difficult for the clubs to match his high wages.

