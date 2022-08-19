Real Madrid midfield star Casemiro signed for Manchester United on a four-year contract, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian joined the Red Devils on a $75 million deal after agreeing personal agreement earlier. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti earlier revealed that the four-time UEFA Champions League winner wanted to leave Bernabeu this summer.

Check Fabrizio Romano's tweet on Casemiro transfer:

Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC

Casemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.

Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. pic.twitter.com/tiuAdkCR81

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022