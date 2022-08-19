Cristiano Ronaldo has handed in his transfer request at Manchester United as he tries to secure a move away from the club. However, the 37-year-old has failed to find possible suitors for him in the summer and is now aiming for a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, who are in search of a new striker. Cristiano Ronaldo Cautioned by Police After Smashing Phone of Everton Fan.

According to Bild, the Manchester United star is pushing to complete a switch to Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The 37-year-old has told his agent Jorge Mendes, to land him a move to the former Bundesliga champions as they can offer him Champions League football. Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Clap for Manchester United Fans, Walks Past Erik ten Hag After Red Devils’ Humiliation by Brentford (Watch Video).

It is understood that Borussia Dortmund are in contact with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's agents. The German club are contemplating putting an offer on the table for the 37-year-old as manager Edin Terzic is eyeing a new striker but the Portuguese star's high wages could make the deal difficult.

Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier taken to social media to address the speculations surrounding his future at Manchester United this season saying rumours of him leaving a false. 'The media is telling lies,' the 37-year-old wrote amid reported interest from Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not had particularly a great start to the season as he was a substitute in the opening game against Brighton while playing 90 minutes against Brentford. Manchester United lost both of those matches.

It is understood that the Portuguese star is also unhappy with Erik ten Hag's treatment of the squad as the Dutch coach has been strict with the team after their performances in the opening two matches. The manager reportedly made the players run an extra 13.8 kilometres after the 4-0 loss to Brentford.

