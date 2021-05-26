Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to Manchester United for a while now. The five-time Ballon d'Or Award winner has been linked to his former club and is expected to make a move this summer. Ronaldo has had quite a frustrating season at Juventus. Despite being the highest goal-scorer for Bianconeri, he could not help the team seal the Serie A 2020-21 league title. Only on the last day of the league, Andrea Pirlo's men made it to the top four. So overall despite his great performance, things didn't turn out to be as expected for the Portugal star. Now, as per reports, Manchester United and Ronaldo are on the same page as Juventus star's return. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Most Valuable Player of the Year Award Amid Transfer Rumours.

It is said that Ole Gunnar Solskajear is in touch with Ronaldo but they will be dealing with the Portugal star on their own terms which are reportedly accepted by CR7. Man United is currently looking out for a right-winger and Ronaldo who has shown no signs of ageing would be a perfect match for the team. It was also reported that Ronaldo is even willing to accept a pay cut for his return to the Red Devils.

PSG is another club that is keeping a track of Ronaldo's activities and they can facilitate his transfer. Ronaldo's recent post on social media also gave rise to a lot of speculations about him leaving the club. Not very long ago, CR7 was seen packing up his fleet of luxurious cars and it was also widely reported that he has started moving things out of his Turin mansion.

