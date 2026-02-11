Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in tonight’s AFC Champions League Two Round of 16 first leg against FK Arkadag. Despite the 41-year-old reportedly ending a brief self-imposed strike and returning to training in Riyadh, manager Jorge Jesus has omitted the forward from the travelling squad for the trip to Turkmenistan. The decision is being framed as a tactical move to manage the veteran's workload ahead of a critical stretch in the Saudi Pro League title race. Arkadag vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing in Arkadag vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

While fans in Ashgabat had hoped to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed the absence is purely strategic. "We decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo and several key starters due to the heavy match schedule," Jesus explained.

Ronaldo has featured sparingly in the AFC Champions League Two this season, with the club often choosing to save his energy for domestic duties. The Riyadh-based side is currently locked in a fierce battle with Al-Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League, making fitness management a priority.

No Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr XI Against Arkadag

Resolution of Internal Friction

Ronaldo's absence from the squad also follows a period of reported tension between the player and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The forward had missed Al-Nassr's previous two league matches—victories over Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad—reportedly in protest over the club's winter transfer strategy and the suspension of key Portuguese staff members.

However, sources close to the club indicate that a resolution has been reached. Ronaldo resumed team training this week after discussions regarding the roles of sporting director Simão Coutinho and CEO José Semedo. While he did not travel for tonight’s continental fixture, he is expected to make his competitive return this Saturday against Al-Fateh. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

Al-Nassr’s Depleted Squad in Turkmenistan

Ronaldo is not the only high-profile absentee for the clash at the Ashgabat Olympic Stadium. Jorge Jesus has opted to leave seven regular foreign starters in Riyadh, including Sadio Mané, Marcelo Brozovic, and João Félix.

With only a handful of international players available, the responsibility will fall on Al-Nassr’s domestic core and young winger Ângelo to secure an away result. The club enters the knockout stage with a perfect record from the group phase, but face a disciplined Arkadag side that remains unbeaten at home this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).