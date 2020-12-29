Cristiano Ronaldo has been all over the news for winning the Globe Soccer Player of the Century Award on Sunday. The ceremony was held in Dubai ad CR7 had pipped the like of Lionel Mesi Now, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner a while ago shared a picture of himself and interestingly had no caption to it. Instead this time, he asked the fans to caption the snap. The fans came up with funny captions about the same. In the picture, we see Ronaldo wore a microphone and appeared to seem that he was thinking about something. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly ‘Gives’ Globe Soccer Player of the Year Award 2020 to Robert Lewandowski.

During the awards ceremony, Cristino Ronaldo admitted that it is quite boring to watch the game without the fans. He further hoped that the situation would change in the upcoming year and they could play with maximum fans in the stadium. While speaking about bowling it was to play without fans Ronaldo said, "I like it when people boo Ronaldo."

It was said Ronaldo had given away his Player of the Year Award to Robert Lewandowski who was nominated for the same category. Although there is nobody who has come on record to confirm the news. However, the gesture has impressed CR7 fans and many others. Lionel Messi had also spoken highly of Ronaldo in that event and said that he stands out on the world of sports. T

