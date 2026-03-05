A good-looking Indian boy with a clean-cut jawline is suddenly the centre of attention on social media, after his video interview on the Middle East war situation went viral on March 4. The young man returned to India from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. In a sound bite to news agency ANI, the boy is sincerely answering all the questions about the crisis, missiles and war situation that he witnessed in the UAE. But girls (and some boys) in the section across nationalities are more concerned about his good looks. Netizens are swooning over his handsome “face card”, directly asking for his Instagram ID in order to “offer help” in the war-like situation. One comment also mentions his ID as that of Arjun Teotia, a profile that LatestLY visited and confirmed that it is his real account. Arjun Teotia is a student and was on holiday in the UAE. About the US-Iran war that affected the UAE, Arjun told LatestLY that it was tough for the first two days but then got better. Check out his personal profile here, which has much more followers now than what he had just hours ago, and increasing! Where Is ‘America Kya Kehta Tha Kya Ho Tum’ Meme Boy Now? Gautam Singh Jaat Is in His Influencer Era; Dropping Hilarious Instagram Reels.

Arjun Teotia Instagram Profile - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@arjunteotia_)

On his Instagram profile, Arjun Teotia has posted Instagram Stories from his holiday. He has also reposted his interview video that has gone viral, with background music of the Bollywood song "Bachna Ae Haseeno" (translates to: Watch out, Ladies!) He seems to have archived all the other posts he may have had. Check out the video of the cute boy returning from Dubai to India, and don’t forget to read the comments! Video of School Boy Delivering Fiery Speech on Republic Day in Jalna Goes Viral.

Young Man Arjun Teotia Returns From Dubai Amid Middle East Crisis – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

Reactions to Handsome Young Man Returning From Dubai

Some of the comments ranged from a simple “Whatever u say handsome” to a cheeky “OMG I m worried, what’s his @”. A user wrote, “u da real bomb”, while another said, “I want to Thank our government for bringing him back”. One comment called him a lookalike of “Aryan” (Aryan Khan), while another tagged a friend, asking her is she should get married to him! A male user wrote a note of admiration, saying, “That jawline that skin that voice (emoji) either Im envy or g*y”. One female user wrote, “Asal blast tou larki samaaj mai iss baddie ne kardiya hain (This baddie has caused a blast among girls).”

Another user directly asked for the man’s phone number, and still another said, “Bros da real missile”. “I could smell the comments from miles away,” wrote a user, who sensed from the boy’s dashing looks that there would be comments, mostly from females. Take a look at the comments below.

Comments on Arjun Teotia Viral Video

Comments on Arjun Teotia viral video (Photo Credit: ANI)

Comments on Arjun Teotia Viral Video

Comments on Arjun Teotia viral video (Photo Credit: ANI)

Comments on Arjun Teotia Viral Video

Comments on Arjun Teotia viral video (Photo Credit: ANI)

Arjun Teotia's real Instagram ID also has some comments by drooling netizens, and the boy seems to be enjoying his newfound fame on social media.

