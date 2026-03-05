Dubai, March 5: The gold price in Dubai have reached record levels on Thursday, March 5, reflecting a persistent surge in the global bullion market. The retail rate for 24-carat gold in the "City of Gold" has climbed to AED 636.00 per gram, while 22-carat gold, the preferred choice for jewelry buyers, is now retailing at AED 589.00 per gram. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 5, in AED, USD and INR.

This upward momentum comes amid continued geopolitical uncertainty and a strategic shift by global investors toward safe-haven assets. The current price hike follows a week of intense activity in the international commodities market. Analysts attribute the rise to a combination of central bank buying and a slight softening of the US Dollar, which makes gold more attractive to buyers using other currencies. Gold Rate Today, March 05, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 5:

Purity Unit AED (Dirhams) USD (Dollars) INR (Rupees) 24K 1 Gram 636.00 173.18 15,741.14 10 Grams 6,360.00 1,731.80 1,57,411.40 1 Tola 7,418.18 2,019.91 1,83,602.41 22K 1 Gram 589.00 160.38 14,577.88 10 Grams 5,890.00 1,603.80 1,45,778.80 1 Tola 6,869.91 1,870.62 1,70,039.06 21K 1 Gram 564.75 153.78 13,977.69 10 Grams 5,647.50 1,537.80 1,39,776.90 1 Tola 6,587.16 1,793.68 1,63,038.54 18K 1 Gram 484.00 131.79 11,979.11 10 Grams 4,840.00 1,317.90 1,19,791.10 1 Tola 5,645.32 1,537.21 1,39,726.06

Gold Price in Dubai: Regional Factors and Buying Advice

In the UAE, retail gold prices are updated multiple times daily to align with the international spot market. While Dubai offers some of the most competitive prices globally, shoppers purchasing finished jewelry are reminded of the 5% Value Added Tax (VAT). However, tourists are often eligible for a VAT refund at the airport upon departure, making the effective cost significantly lower. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 4.

Industry experts recommend that buyers monitor the market closely, as the current price levels are susceptible to high volatility. For those buying for investment purposes, 24K bars remain the most cost-effective option, while 22K and 18K are standard for decorative and wearable pieces.

