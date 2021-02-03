Last night, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team Juventus met Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia 2021 semi-finals. The match was held at the San Siro and it was Cristiano Ronaldo led the team to a stunning 2-1 win. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took the team to a stunning win with a brace. So the match started off with the home team taking an early lead at the game. At the ninth minute of the match, Lautaro Martinez was the one who scored a goal for Inter Milan. Soon at the 26th minute of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty into a goal. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After His Brace Guides Juventus to a 2–1 Victory Over Inter Milan in Coppa Italia 2021 Semi-Final (View Post).

Within the next nine minutes, the Portugal star made sure to take advantage of the Inter Milan's errors and netted yet another goal. The home team could not score a single post this. The match turned out to be quite interesting as Juventus had the ball for 52 per cent of the match. Whereas, the rest 48 per cent was held by the home team. Now, let's have a look at the video of Ronaldo's goals.

After this win, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and lauded the team. He further said that this was the kind of spirit they need for winning games Juventus has had quite a difficult time in the Serie A 2020-21 tournament so far. However, with this win, the team and the fans would be heaving a sigh of relief.

