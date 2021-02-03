Cristiano Ronaldo was at his absolute best against Inter Milan as Juventus won the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal by 2-1. Andrea Pirlo’s men were under the pump after Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for Milan in the ninth minute. However, the Portugal talisman took the onus upon himself and scored not once but twice to take his side over the line. He first netted a penalty in the 26th minute to level the scores before taking advantage of a horrendous defensive error to strike the nets in the 35th minute. Dented by Ronaldo’s brace, Inter Milan couldn’t bounce back and eventually lost the game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brace Leads Juventus to a 2-1 Win over Inter Milan in Coppa Italia 2021 Semi-Finals.

Ahead of the game, there were speculations about Ronaldo being benched as the legendary striker hasn’t got a break since a while and Juventus are scheduled to meet Roma on Saturday. However, manager Andrea Pirlo continued to field his main striker and the Portuguese star didn’t disappoint. Ronaldo was also ecstatic with his side’s triumph as he took to Instagram and expressed his delight. “Grande vittoria di squadra! Abbiamo bisogno di questo spirit (Great team win! We need this spirit),” he wrote while sharing some pictures from the recently-concluded match.

As mentioned above, the Old Lady will next take on Roma in the Serie A clash on Saturday (February 6). The Serie A giants will look to draw inspiration from this game to continue their winning run. On the other hand, Inter Milan will be determined to bounce back quickly and hit back in the second leg of this tie.

