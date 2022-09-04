Cristiano Ronaldo has not been able to secure his place in the Manchester United playing XI since the appointment of Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old had handed in his transfer request but after failing to find potential suitors will be staying at the club as the summer window has come to an end. With a clash against Arsenal on the horizon, the Dutchman has issued a fitness warning to the Portuguese skipper. Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST.

Manchester United are starting to find their feet under Erik ten Hag and have registered three consecutive defeats. However, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has started only one match under the Dutchman, hasn't been a part of the starting XI in United's past three wins, coming on only as a substitute.

The 37-year-old missed most of the pre-season to deal with some family issues and Erik ten Hag has reservations over the star's fitness due to it and wants him to work his way back into the starting XI.

'I will be his friend and sometimes I will be his teacher. It depends on the situation. As we all know he didn’t have the pre-season and you cannot miss the pre-season,' the Manchester United manager told the reporters.

'It is a base and especially in the game we play, the way of play. We play another type compared to last year. It depends on the demands, cooperation and certain positioning [of players], in and out of position, and the other thing is fitness.' Ten Hag added.

Manchester United take on Arsenal in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday. Both teams are heading into the match on a winning run but will Erik ten Hag pick Cristiano Ronaldo to start the game remains to be seen.

