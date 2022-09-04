Manchester United have arguably been the biggest club in the English Premier League history, considering the three-decade domination and is never shy to spend a sum on making their team better. Their recent struggles in the premier league have led them on a search for players that will make their team whole and once again compete in the title race along with their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. Deadline Day 2022: Major Transfers Across Top Five Leagues on Final Day of Summer Window.

Over the years many managers have tried to take the Red Devils into a new era. They signed multiple superstars, Paul Pogba being the most expensive player signed by the Red Devils in the summer of 2016 from the Italian club Juventus, for a fee of €105 million. Their flashy expenses carried on in the 2022-23 season as well, when the Ten Hag side welcomed the Brazilian winger, Antony from Ajax. He became the second most expensive transfer in Man United history with a transfer fee of €95 million.

As this chase to be better continues let's take a look at some of the most expensive transfers done by Manchester United.

5. Romelu lukaku

United signed the Belgium striker in 2017, during the summer window for a fee of €84.7 million from the EPL club Everton. He was much of a success for the reds and was sold after two seasons to Inter Milan for a loss of €10 million.

4. Jadon Sancho

The Britisher was signed by the Red Devils from the German side Borrusia Dortmund in the 2021-22 season for €85 million. He has not been able to play at his full potential with the English team but has shown his worth in the time of need.

3. Harry Maguire

The third most expensive signing for the Red Devils is their current captain and the English center-back Harry Maguire. It was a move that shocked the world, to sign a defender for such a high sum. He became the most expensive defender in the history of football when signed by Manchester United in 2019, from Leicester City for €87 million. Despite showing signs of quality the fans have not been happy with the performance of their captain.

2. Antony

One of the recent signings for the Manchester Reds. The Brazilian winger was bought from Ajax for a transfer fee of €95 million on the last day of the 2022 summer transfer window. He is the second most expensive player bought by Man United. The fans with their hopes up high are eager to see the Brazilian play under the wings of the Dutchman for the English side.

1. Paul Pogba

The most expensive transfer in Manchester United history and also was the most expensive player till Neymar took over the title in 2017. Man United signed the French midfielder in 2016, from the Italian giants Juventus for a sum of €105 million. The French man’s return to his youth team was not a major success, as it was followed by many injuries forcing him to get sidelined. Pogba went back to Turin on a free transfer in 2022.

