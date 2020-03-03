Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Hospitalised After Suffering Stroke, Juventus Star Flies Back to Madeira

Cristiano Ronaldo With His Mother Dolores (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has flown back to hometown Madeira after his mother was rushed to the hospital with a suspected stroke. Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro was admitted to Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital in Madeira in the early hours of Tuesday (March 4, 2020) morning according to various reports. She will undergo a few tests to determine her well-being over the next few hours. The Portuguese national team captain is back to his homeland and will not be available for the Coppa Italia game against AC Milan on March 4, 2020 (Wednesday). Vinicius Junior Pays Tribute to Idol Cristiano Ronaldo by Emulating His Iconic 'Sii' Celebration As Portuguese Superstar Attends El Clasico (Wach Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo is travelling back to Portugal after being granted compassionate leave by Juventus. His mother was admitted to the hospital after suffering an ischemic stroke, which is mainly caused due to a blood clot that blocks the blood vessels in the brain. Some reports suggest that the blockage has been removed from her artery and she is now in a stable condition but will be kept at the hospital for further observation. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 1000 Professional Appearances, Says 'I Hope to Play Hundreds of More Games'.

Cristiano’s mother has suffered from health scares in the past, having being diagnosed with cancer in 2007. A couple of years later, Ronaldo donated £100,000 to build a cancer centre at the hospital where she was treated. But in 2019, Dolores publicly revealed about her new cancer worries. ‘I was operated on another breast in Madrid, I’ve had radiotherapy and now I’m fighting for my life.’ She said.

Cristiano Ronaldo was last seen attending the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2020 (Sunday). The Juventus-man was supposed to take part in the team’s clash against AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium but after the recent events, he will not take part in the game.