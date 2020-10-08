Cristiano Ronaldo played against Spain last night at the José Alvalade Stadium in Portugal for a friendly fixture. While a lot of fans might have expected the encounter to be a mouth-watering one, it turned out to be a mere bland event as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The match ended with a goalless draw but here was this one pass that was the most underrated moments of the game. Sanches might have missed out on the goal, but his pass was quite an amazing one. The fans were so happy with the pass that they shared the same on social media and labelled the Portugal star as a brilliant playmaker. Portugal 0-0 Spain, International Friendly: Match Ends With Goalless Draw.

The last time the two teams met each other, Cristiano Ronaldo had grabbed headlines for his stunning hat-trick. The first net was made in the first minutes of the match and then CR7 created a ruckus with a couple of more goals. The match ended with a 3-3 draw. This time there were a few missed chances but that one pass had the netizens going berserk. The video was shared on social media. Check out the clip below:

What a chance created by Ronaldo. Passing is an underrated aspect of his game pic.twitter.com/2EmIBibEZS — Madridista Haven (@HavenMadridista) October 7, 2020

Playmaker

Cristiano Ronaldo is best playmaker in the world when he wants to be.pic.twitter.com/D830JvdGjI — 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐥 (@TotalElBicho) October 7, 2020

What a pass!

What a pass from Ronaldo 🔥pic.twitter.com/bWZRWgUGAy — Rish (@Itskawhi) October 7, 2020

In the same game, Ronaldo had been in the news for getting furious with the referee for calling half-time a little earlier. CR7 will soo be playing the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 for Portugal

