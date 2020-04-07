Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record of 142 Reps from 45 Seconds Beaten by Liverpool Teenager Harvey Elliott in Living Room Cup Challenge (Watch Videos)

Harvey Elliott and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo has urged the netizens to show their core strength via Living Room Cup Challenge, many netizens have taken up the game and have performed the exercise. Little did the Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott know that he would go on to beat the Portugal star at his own game. Yes! You read it right! Ronaldo has been beaten by a 17-year-old Liverpool footballer as he performed 146 reps in 45 seconds while taking up the task. Whereas, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner recorded 142 reps in 45 seconds and had urged others to join the movement. Cristiano Ronaldo Beaten by Olympian Caster Semenya At Nike Living Room Cup Challenge, South African Sprinter Outshines CR7 (Watch Videos).

Harvey Elliott who celebrated his 17th birthday recently went onto break CR7 impressive record and posted the video of the same no social media. the caption posted along with the clip also caught the attention of the netizens which read, “@cristiano set the standard in the @nike Living Room Cup, with 142 reps in 45 seconds! However, there was only going to be 1 winner! 😉.” Check out the video below:

Ronaldo

Olympian Caster Semenya has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo at the Nike Living Room Cup Challenge. The South African sprinter performed 176 reps in 45 seconds with quite an ease. She had also taken to social media to post the video of herself performing the exercise.