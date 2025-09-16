Crystal Palace vs Millwall, Carabao Cup 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: FA Cup winners Crystal Palace will face Millwall in the third round of the EFL Cup this evening. The London side are currently ninth in the Premier League 2025-26 points table with three draws and a win. Their defence has been solid in the opening part of the campaign, but goal scoring remains a challenge for them. Their opponents, Millwall, play in the EFL Championship and have been without a win in their last two games. They have been inconsistent so far and will need to vastly improve against a team from the top tier of English football. Crystal Palace versus Millwall will start at 12:30 AM. Manchester United Knocked Out of Carabao Cup 2025–26 After Penalty Shootout Loss to Grimsby Town.

Will Hughes will start for Crystal Palace in midfield due to the absence of Adam Wharton, who is injured. Jean-Philippe Mateta has been a prolific goalscorer for the team and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. Daichi Kamada and Romain Esse will look to create chances for the central striker in the final third. Dean Henderson in goal has been a colossal figure for this team and one of the players to watch out for.

Billy Mitchell is the player missing out for Millwall due to an injury. Mihailo Ivanovic is the pick for the central striker role for the away side. Josh Coburn will be the support striker in a 4-4-2 formation with Aidomo Emakhu and Camiel Neghli as the wingers. Jake Cooper is the key player in defence for Millwall. Eric Abidal Death Fact Check: Here's the Truth Around Rumours of Ex-France and Barcelona Defender’s Death.

Crystal Palace vs Millwall Match Details

Match Crystal Palace vs Millwall Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Selhurst Park, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Crystal Palace vs Millwall, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Crystal Palace are set to square off against Millwall in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 third round on Wednesday, September 17. The Crystal Palace vs Millwall match is set to be played at Selhurst Park in London and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Millwall, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Crystal Palace vs Millwall online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Crystal Palace vs Millwall, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Crystal Palace vs Millwall, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 149). Crystal Palace at home should get the job done, although it will not be an easy game for them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).