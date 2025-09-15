Eric Abidal Death Fact Check: Here's the Truth Around Rumours of Ex-France and Barcelona Defender’s Death

For FC Barcelona fans, the tenure of coach Pep Guardiola from 2008-2012 is absolutely unforgettable. It was the time during Barcelona won multiple UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles and it was also the time when they displayed their best football. Someone like Lionel Messi hit his prime during that period and with players like Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Cesc Fabregas, David Villa, Daniel Alves, Javier Mascherano around, Barcelona dominated teams on their way to the titles. Each player from the team is still remembered by the fans and they hold them close to their heart. One such player has been Eric Abidal. Lamine Yamal or Ousmane Dembele: Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Picks His Ballon d’Or 2025 Winner.

Eric Abidal was from France and he served as a regular left back of Barcelona from 2007-2013. It was in 2012 when Jordi Alba signed for Barcelona and eventually replaced him. Abidal was a regular in the Barcelona XI and has played multiple big matches for the club. Abidal later returned as director of football for Barcelona, serving from 2018 to 2020. Diagnosed with a liver tumor in 2011, he underwent surgery and a transplant in 2012, later making a remarkable and inspiring return to football. After retirement, he continued as an administration. On September 11, he turned 46. Immediately after, a news went viral on social media where it was claimed that Eric Abidal has died. The reason for his death was cited as the complications following a second liver transplant while battling his cancer. Fans also started to post RIP Eric Abidal for him as well. Take a look at the claims below.

#URGENT 🚨: L'ancien défenseur de Barcelone et de la France Eric Abidal est mort des suites de complications d'une récente deuxième greffe du foie en raison de sa longue bataille contre le cancer du foie, a annoncé sa famille 💔😥 RIP 🕊️ https://t.co/7apnZqdywY pic.twitter.com/Wd4jSEk6Xw — Afrika Promotion (@afrikapromotion) September 15, 2025

💯✨L'ancien défenseur de Barcelone et de la France Eric Abidal est mort des suites de complications d'une récente deuxième greffe du foie en raison de sa longue bataille contre le cancer du foie, a annoncé sa famille.💔😥 RIP 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ro5x9mWyfK — Actu Décryptage (@actu_decryptage) September 14, 2025

RIP Ricky Hatton & Eric Abidal. 2 top champions — DOM (@Dom_Dawkins) September 14, 2025

RIP Eric Abidal🕊 — Ace♡♧ (@creative_chaos5) September 13, 2025

Is Eric Abidal Dead?

No. Eric Abidal is well and fine. It was a rumour that was launched by certain netizens that Abidal was dead due to complications arising from a second liver transplant during his battle with liver cancer. In reality, the news was completely fake and Abidal is fit and fine. In order to refute the continuously growing rumours, he had to share a story on social media. Kylian Mbappe Picks France Teammate Ousmane Dembele as Ballon d’Or 2025 Favourite, Rules Out Barca Star Lamine Yamal From Race With Cheeky ‘He Plays for Barcelona’ Remark.

Eric Abidal's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: abi22ericabidal/Instagram)

In his Instagram story, Abidal made it clear that he is with his family and he is well. He wrote, 'I am fine, alive and healthy'. He thanked everyone for their concerns and support. He also urged everyone to focus on what really matters.

Fact check

Claim : Ex-Barcelona and France footballer Eric Abidal died of complications arising from a second liver transplant while going through treatment for liver cancer. Conclusion : Fake. Eric Abidal did not die and he is well and fine. Full of Trash Clean

