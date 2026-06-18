Czechia vs South Africa: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A battle between Czechia and South Africa is set to ignite at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, today, June 18, 2026, with kick-off slated for 9:30 PM IST. This fixture is more than just a group stage match; it's a fight for survival for both nations, each reeling from opening-day defeats and desperate to reignite their World Cup campaigns. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 19): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Match Details

Detail Value Teams Czechia vs South Africa Stage Group Stage, Group A Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Kick-off 9:30 PM IST Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Status TIMED

Czechia Expected Lineup and Key Players

Miroslav Koubek's Czechia side, despite a loss in their opener, will be looking to leverage their physicality and set-piece prowess. They are widely expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, focusing on a direct and high-pressing style of football.

Czechia Predicted Starting XI (3-4-2-1):

Goalkeeper: Matěj Kovář

Defenders: Štěpán Chaloupek, Robin Hranáč, Ladislav Krejčí (C)

Midfielders: Vladimír Coufal, Alexandr Sojka, Tomáš Souček, Jaroslav Zelený

Attacking Midfielders: Lukáš Provod, Pavel Šulc

Striker: Patrik Schick

Key Players to Watch for Czechia:

Patrik Schick: The Bayer Leverkusen striker remains Czechia's primary attacking threat, known for his elegant movement and outstanding finishing.

Tomáš Souček: The West Ham United midfielder is a pivotal figure in central midfield, offering aerial strength and a commanding presence.

Ladislav Krejčí: The team captain and defender is a set-piece threat and a driving force in the backline.

Czechia has reported no injuries or suspensions for this crucial encounter.

South Africa Expected Lineup and Key Players

South Africa, also seeking their first points, face a tactical reshuffle due to suspensions. Coach Hugo Broos is anticipated to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, a slight adjustment from previous outings, to maintain balance and counter the Czech threat. Czechia vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Match.

South Africa Predicted Starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (C)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba

Defensive Midfielders: Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha

Attacking Midfielders: Oswin Appollis, Teboho Mokoena, Tshepang Moremi

Striker: Lyle Foster

Key Players to Watch for South Africa:

Ronwen Williams: The captain and goalkeeper is the heartbeat of Bafana Bafana, known for his calmness and analytical approach.

Lyle Foster: The Burnley forward is the main attacking reference for the South African national team, crucial for his mobility and physical strength.

Teboho Mokoena: An engine in midfield, Mokoena boasts a high work-rate and is a threat from range.

Suspension News: South Africa will be without midfielder Sphephelo Sithole, who serves a one-match suspension, and Themba Zwane, who has been handed a three-match ban, both after receiving red cards in their opening match against Mexico. Aubrey Modiba is also listed as a doubt.

This Group A clash is paramount for both Czechia and South Africa. With aspirations of reaching the knockout stages on the line, securing three points is non-negotiable. The tactical battles and individual brilliance are set to make this a captivating encounter in Atlanta.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).