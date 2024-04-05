Al-Nassr will be up against Damac at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Abha. The Cristiano Ronaldo starrer side are currently placed in the second spot in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The current edition of the Saudi Pro League has been decent for Al-Nassr so far as the side has been able to win 20 matches out of 26 games whereas they have only lost four matches so far. The rest two matches have ended in draws. Al-Nassr defeated Abha by 8-0 in their previous SPL 2024 tie and would look forward to continuing the same form against Damac. On the other hand, Damac are placed in the ninth spot in the SPL 2024 standings and are not favourites to win against Al-Nassr. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Damac vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI

Georges-Kévin N’Koudou will be the player to watch out for from Damac. The winger has scored 15 goals and four assists from 24 games this season. Sanousi Hawsawi will not be part of Damac against Al-Nassr as he received a red card against Al-Khaleej.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo who is the top goal scorer of the league with 29 goals will once again be seen in action against Damac. Ronaldo will be hoping to score as many goals as possible and help his side to another victory in the tournament.

When Is Damac vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Damac in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Tuesday, April 06. The match will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, Abha, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Will Listen if Euro 2024 Coaches Want Larger 26-player Squads to Lessen Risks from Injury.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Damac vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Damac vs Al-Nassr match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels. For Abha vs Al-Nassr live streaming details, read below.

Is Damac vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform for live stream viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 matches. Fans can hence watch the Damac vs Al-Nassr live stream online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Looking at Al-Nassr's current form in the Saudi Pro League 2024, it shall be another easy win for the Cristiano Ronaldo led side.

