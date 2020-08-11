London, August 11: Former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge has expressed his desire to return to the English Premier League. Sturridge, 30, has been without a club since March, when he ended his contract with Turkey's Trabzonspor after being banned for four months by the English Football Association (FA) for breaching its betting rules.

"We have options around the world, but I'm an English player and I've always loved playing in the Premier League," Sturridge, who also had stints at Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion, told Sky Sports. Former Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge Banned From All Football-Related Activities for Four Months After Breaching Betting Regulations.

"I believe I've got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that's my first choice. I do feel I have unfinished business so I would like to go back and play there. I'm open to playing in other leagues... but to come back to England and give my best would be a huge option for me," he said.

Sturridge, who has laid his hands on the Premier League once and the Champions League twice, feels his experience with top clubs will help him for the next chapter of his career.

"I'd like to think I'm one of the better options for the teams. I'm a free agent and I've played for a lot of top clubs around the world. I'm just ready to help a team be successful and to be a big part of their plans," he said.

