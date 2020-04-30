Diego Maradona Asks for a New 'Hand of God' to End COVID-19 Crisis

Diego Maradona (Photo Credits: Facebook)

London, April 30: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona urged for a divine intervention to end the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the entire world. So far more than three million people have been infected by the virus while in excess of 2 lakh individuals have lost their lives worldwide.

Due to ongoing crisis, Argentina Football Association called off the ongoing season and that saved Maradona's Gimnasia team from relegation, which was placed at the bottom of the league.

The team's escape from relegation reminded many people in the country of the infamous Maradona's 'Hand of God' against England in the 1986 World Cup.

Maradona used his hand to score a goal that eventually helped them progress into the semi-final of the competition at England's expense. The Argentine said he wants a similar intervention from god to end the ongoing virus crisis.

"This happened to us today and many people are calling it a new Hand of God," Maradona was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"But today I am asking for that hand to do away with the pandemic so people can get back to living their lives, with health and happiness," he added.