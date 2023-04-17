Hero Super Cup 2023 is currently underway and we are approaching the end of the group stage. Two matches are scheduled to take place on Monday, April 17. In the 1st match of the day, East Bengal FC will be facing Aizawl FC. The game will take place at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri and has a starting time of 5:00 pm IST. East Bengal have played two draws against Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC so far and are in the 3rd position in Group B with two points from two matches. Meanwhile, Aizawl are at the bottom of the table. They have lost both of their matches so far. Fans who are looking for live streaming and live telecast details of the East Bengal FC vs Aizawl FC match can find them below. Hero Super Cup 2023: Bengaluru FC Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters To Qualify for Semifinal; Sreenidi Deccan Suffer Defeat Against RoundGlass Punjab.

East Bengal still have a chance to qualify for the semifinal as the group winner. However, to do so, they will have to beat Aizawl by a big margin and hope that Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC game ends in a draw. So far they have dominated in phases in both their matches and took the lead. However, Stephen Constantine's team failed to protect their led and dropped points. Now this is something, they will be hoping to improve on when they face Aizawl.

Aizawl meanwhile have been already knocked out of the tournament. However, they will be looking to end their Hero Super Cup 2023 campaign on a positive note. Belarusian forward Ivan Veras has scored the only goal for Aizawl in the group phase and all eyes will be on him. Meanwhile, the Japanese duo of Eisuke Mohri and Akito Saito will be in charge of midfield and defense.

When Is East Bengal FC vs Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 2023, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

East Bengal FC will be facing Aizawl FC in their final Group B match of Hero Super Cup 2023 on Monday, April 17. the game will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Where To Watch East Bengal FC vs Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of the East Bengal FC vs Aizawl FC match on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels. Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

How To Watch East Bengal FC vs Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2023 are with FanCode. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. They however will need a subscription or match pass to access it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2023 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).