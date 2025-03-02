Looking to seal a playoff spot, East Bengal FC faces Bengaluru FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match on Sunday. East Bengal FC are still five points behind Mumbai FC, who occupies the final playoff spot in sixth position. Bengaluru FC have no such issues, having already qualified for the playoffs, but will look to move to third place with a win over East Bengal. East Bengal FC have to win both their remaining matches in ISL 2024-25, to have a shot at playoffs, apart from depending upon other results going their way. ISL 2024–25: Mumbai City FC Hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 2–2 Draw.

East Bengal FC are on a three-match winning streak and will look to take their momentum into this crucial match with hopes of making it into the next stage of ISL 2024-25. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC winners in their last three ISL 2024-25 matches, while also keeping a clean sheet, which makes their effort even more special. At home, East Bengal FC have kept as many as four clean sheets, which will help them take confidence against Bengaluru FC, who in totality have hit 39 goals, out of which 17 have been by Indian players.

A win for Bengaluru FC in the remaining matches will see them finish third on the table, who are constantly been hunted down by Jamshedpur FC, who are only one point behind the former ISL champions.

When is East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Looking to seal a playoff spot, East Bengal FC faces Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2. Check out the East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC match viewing options below.

Where to Watch East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. It is also likely to be available on other Sports 18 Network channels and Star Sports 3 channels as well. Check East Bengal vs Bengaluru live streaming options below. Lalremsanga Fanai’s Late Penalty Helps Mohammedan SC Salvage Draw Against Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2024–25.

How to Watch East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming online for free. Bengaluru FC are the firm favourites to win the encounter, despite East Bengal FC being on a three-match winning streak.

