Eintracht Frankfurt will go up against Borussia Dortmund in what is expected to be a fascinating match in the second round of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26. Both teams have had victories in their last appearances in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund outclassing FC Koln while Eintracht Frankfurt bested FC St Pauli. Eintracht Frankfurt had gotten their DFB-Pokal 2025-26 campaign underway with a bang, defeating Engers 5-0, while Borussia Dortmund had outclassed Essen in the first round. In the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt sit sixth, having had a topsy-turvy campaign and they will be out to prove a point. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are fourth, but have been more consistent as compared to Frankfurt. Lionel Messi Hopeful of Representing Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026 Despite Age Concerns, Says ‘It’s Something Extraordinary but I’d Like To Be There’ (Watch Video).

In terms of team news, Borussia Dortmund is expected to have Niklas Sule at the back and a lot of eyes would be on Julian Brandt, who might make an impact in front. Serhou Guirassy, who has not been able to score as many goals as he would have liked, got backing from manager Niko Kovac but is likely to be benched for the clash and can even be used as a substitute. For Eintracht Frankfurt, Michael Zetterer is likely to be retained as the goalkeeper after keeping a clean sheet in the last match. Panathinaikos Appoints Ex-Liverpool Manager Rafa Benitez As Club's New Head Coach On Immediate Basis.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Football Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Eintracht Frankfurt will lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in a second-round match of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 on Tuesday, October 28. The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, starting at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Football Match?

DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 for India. Fans in India can hence watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal 2025-26 match live telecast on DD Sports TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal 2025-26 can read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Football Match?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 in India. Fans can hence watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Expect Borussia Dortmund to come out on top after a hard-fought match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

