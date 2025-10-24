As expected, Panathinaikos FC have appointed Rafael Benitez as the club's new head coach on an immediate basis, taking over the reins from Christos Kontis, who parted ways one month into his stint. The 65-year-old Rafa Benitez comes in with vast experience of leading some of the biggest football clubs, which include Liverpool, Real Madrid, Napoli, and Newcastle United. This will be Benitez's 17th managerial job, having been out of employment for the last 19 months. Benitez have won titles like UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, Europa League, Coppa Italia, apart from winning several individual laurels. Panathinaikos are currently seventh in Super League Greece 2025-26 with two wins out of six matches. Lionel Messi Signs Contract Extension With Inter Miami; Star Argentina Football to Continue In MLS Till 2028.

Panathinaikos FC Names New Club Head Coach

Panathinaikos welcomes Rafa Benítez as the club’s new head coach. This is the start of a new era. ☘️#PAOFC #Panathinaikos pic.twitter.com/hgkRPDGYVH — Panathinaikos F.C. (@paofc_) October 24, 2025

