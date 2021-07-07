England and Denmark meet in the second semi-final of the UEFA Euro 2020. Italy have already qualified for the final after defeating Spain on penalties and now awaits winner of England vs Denmark. Meanwhile, if you are looking for England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi final clash live online streaming and live TV telecast in India then continue reading. Euro 2020: Why Italy Are Firm Favourites To Win European Championship.

England will be playing in front of the home crowd but one thing that will be bothering them is that in last six competitive matches against Denmark they have been able to win just one and that too came in 2002 during the World Cup. However, at the Wembley Stadium England leads the head-to-head record against Denmark with five wins in seven games.

When is England vs Denmark, UEFA EURO 2020 Semi Final Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final match will be played on July 08, 2021 (Wednesday mid-night) at the Wembley Stadium in London. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

England vs Denmark, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will telecast England vs Denmark semi final live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

England vs Denmark, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of England vs Denmark, UEFA EURO 2020 semi final football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

