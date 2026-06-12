Erling Haaland Attends NHL Stanley Cup Final Before Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 Debut (Watch Video)

Erling Haaland, the 25-year-old Norwegian sensation and Manchester City's goal-scoring machine, swapped his football boots for a hockey fan's rally towel on Thursday, June 11, as he attended Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. The star striker, accompanied by Norway teammates Sander Berge, Leo Østigård, and Jørgen Strand Larsen, was seen enthusiastically cheering on the Carolina Hurricanes in their decisive 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Wilton Sampaio Goes Viral: Brazilian Referee's English Struggles, Three Red Cards, and 'RoboCop' Headset Dominate FIFA WC 2026 Opener Talk.

Erling Haaland Enjoying Stanley Cup Final

Erling Haaland enjoying some hockey at the #StanleyCup Final 🤩 pic.twitter.com/J1YkdnJ4Pc — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2026

Their relaxed outing comes just days before Norway is set to kick off its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, marking the nation's first appearance in the tournament since 1998 and Haaland's much-anticipated debut on the global stage.

Hurricanes Take Series Lead

The atmosphere at the Lenovo Center was electric as the Carolina Hurricanes, playing on home ice, defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2. This crucial win gives the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, putting them just one victory away from lifting the Stanley Cup. Goals for the Hurricanes in Game 5 came from Andrei Svechnikov, who netted two power-play goals, and Sebastian Aho.

Haaland, captured smiling and waving to fans when shown on the arena's big screen, even playfully twirled a Hurricanes rally towel, with reports quoting him as declaring hockey his “new favorite sport” on his Snapchat channel.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Begins for Norway

Norway's national team is currently based in Greensboro, North Carolina, approximately 80 miles from Raleigh, making the trip to the Stanley Cup Final a convenient opportunity for a pre-World Cup unwind. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 13): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially commenced on Thursday, June 11, with Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0 in the opening match. Norway, placed in Group I, faces a challenging schedule, starting with Iraq before taking on Senegal and football powerhouse France.

Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Fixtures

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Opponent June 17, 2026 Iraq vs Norway 3:30 AM Boston Stadium Iraq June 23, 2026 Norway vs Senegal 5:30 AM MetLife Stadium Senegal June 27, 2026 Norway vs France 12:00 AM Boston Stadium France

The brief escape to the ice rink highlights the anticipation surrounding Haaland and Norway's return to the World Cup stage. With their opening match just days away, the football world eagerly awaits to see if Haaland can translate his club form onto the international stage and lead his country deep into the tournament.

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