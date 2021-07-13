Amid heavy transfer rumours to Premier League, Erling Haaland missed out on the pre-season fitness test at Borussia Dortmund. The Sporting Director of the club Michael Zorc laughed off his absence by saying, "Erling is already in England." As we all know Chelsea is heavily pursuing the Borussia Dortmund striker. A few reports even suggest that the Champions League holders are even in touch with Mino Raiola, his agent. Amid all this, Haaland has missed out on the pre-season fitness test. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Chelsea Prepare Massive Bid For Borussia Dortmund Striker.

The Sporting Director Michael Zorc laughed off by saying that he is already in England. However, he did say that Haaland is not going anywhere for this summer and the club is preparing for the next season with Erling. "Nothing has changed," he added when asked about the possible departure for the attacker. "We are firmly planning with Erling for the new season, "he emphasised. This simply means that for now, Haaland is not going away from Dortmund.

Re: Haaland I understand Chelsea are preparing a “BIG offer” to check out and challenge Dortmund’s “he will stay here next season”. The understanding is that Dortmund won’t say no to 175 million euro — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) July 12, 2021

However, it is widely reported that the Chelsea boss has released funds to sign the Borussia Dortmund star. Last year Haaland's father had visited Barcelona and Real Madrid along with his agent Mino Raiola. They met the heads of Barcelona Real Madrid, of course, to discuss a potential transfer.

