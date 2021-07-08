Chelsea are once again looking to splash big in the transfer market as the Blues’ search for a new striker continues as they look to strengthen their squad in order to compete in multiple competitions. The London club have identified Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as their top priority and are prepared to meet the demands to land the Norwegian sensation at Stamford Bridge in the summer. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Chelsea Initiate Talks With Borussia Dortmund Over Possible Move.

According to a report from 90min, Chelsea are preparing a bid to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. It is understood that the North London side are ready to offer £150 million for the Norwegian striker in an attempt to tempt the German outfit to let go of their star talent.

Despite spending around £120m last summer on Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are still in the market for a striker this year, especially with Tammy Abraham not fancied by manager Thomas Tuchel and 34-year-old Olivier Giroud also expected to move on.

Borussia Dortmund are firm on letting go of their star forwards for a lesser transfer fee and it was seen in the case of Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United. However, Chelsea believe that the Bundesliga club won’t be able to deny such a massive bid of £150 million and will sell their star centre-forward.

It is understood that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic is also a huge fan of Romelu Lukaku but his return to Stamford Bridge looks highly unlikely after the new Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi stated that no star players will leave in the summer as the sale of Achraf Hakimi to PSG has eased the financial burden on the Italian club.

