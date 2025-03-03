Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr will be facing Esteghlal FC in the first leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 tie. They finished third in the group phase behind Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli Saudi. Their domestic form this term has been far from convincing as they languish at fourth in the Saudi Pro League, far away from a title push. They will however be keen to do well on this continental showpiece. Iranians side Esteghlal were in the same group as Al-Nassr in the first round and finished sixth. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr Chase Glory As Saudi Clubs Dominate in Asian Champions League 2024–25 Elite.

The biggest news ahead of the game is the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who misses out for Al-Nassr due to an injury. Sami Al-Najei and Otávio are already ruled out for the visitors, leaving them short of option in attack. John Duran will need to step up in the final third and his combinational play with Sadio Mane will be key here.

Mehrdad Mohammadi, Abolfazl Jalali, and Masoud Juma are the players missing out for Esteghlal due to injuries. Mohammad Hossein Eslami and Mohammad Reza Azadi will look to shoulder the goal scoring responsibility in the final third. Didier N’Dong with his energy will look to break up opposition play in midfield.

When is Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Al-Nassr have qualified for the AFC Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 stage and they host Esteghlal on Monday, March 3. ThEsteghlal vs Al-Nassr match is set to be played at the Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran and it starts at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

Sports18 had the official broadcast rights of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. However, after the JioHotstar merger, it has not been confirmed yet whether Sports18 network channels will continue broadcasting the AFC Champions League 2024-25 matches. Hence, the Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr live telecast is unlikely to be available on the Sports18 Network. For AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite online viewing options, read below. Virat Kohli Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUUU' Celebration While Fielding During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. Fans in India can watch the Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 69. Expect Al-Nassr to not be at their very best but do enough to secure an away win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).