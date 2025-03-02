Virat Kohli is an absolute entertainer, whether he is batting or fielding! The star cricketer entertained fans by performing Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUUU' celebration while he was fielding, during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on March 2. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 36-year-old performed the impromptu celebration and seemed to enjoy it as well. Virat Kohli, after his century against Pakistan, could not make the impact he wanted to with the bat against New Zealand, as his innings was cut short by a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips. Virat Kohli Completes 300 ODIs for India, Becomes Seventh Indian Player To Reach Landmark During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC Hindi (@icchindiofficial)

