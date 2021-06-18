The Euro 2020 day 8 has three games on the cards for the fans. In this article, we shall bring to you the day 8 schedule of the European Championship with the updated points table, timings and upcoming fixtures. But before that, let's have a look at how things panned out on Day 7 of Euro 2020. So, on Thursday we had Belgium and Netherlands making way to the round-of-16. it was Kevin de Bruyne's heroics that led the team, to a 2-1 win over Denmark. the two teams were on 1-1 and during the mid-match innings, former Indian football star had said only Kevin de Bruyne could change the course of the game. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated

At the 70th minute of the match, the Manchester City midfielder netted a goal and led the team to a 2-1 win. With this Belgium qualified for the round-of-16. Ukraine won against North Macedonia by 2-1. Whereas, Netherlands registered a comprehensive 2-0 win over Austria. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries were the ones who netted a goal for the team and led Netherlands to a 2-0 win. The team qualified for the round-of -16. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

Euro 2020 Day 8 Schedule With Time In IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 18, 2021 Sweden vs Slovakia 06:30 pm Gazprom Arena 2 June 18, 2021 Croatia vs Czech Republic 09:30 pm Hampden Park 3 June 19, 2021 England vs Scotland 12:30 am Wembley Stadium

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

On June 19, we have Hungary vs France which will be held at 6.30 pm IST. Then Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will play on Germany at 9.30 pm IST and this is touted to be quite an interesting fixture. At 12.30 am we have quite an interesting match between Spain and Poland is yet another match to look out for.

Euro 2020 Points Table

Belgium from Group B has already qualified in the round of 16 i.e. the knockout stage and top the points table with 6 points. Netherland from Group C has also qualified for the next round and top table with six points.

