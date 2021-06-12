The 60th edition of the European Championships kicks off on June 11, 2021 (Friday) and for the first time will be played across 11 cities in Europe. UEFA Euro 2020 was originally scheduled from 12 June to 12 July 2020 but the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for a year later. Meanwhile, here you can find UEFA Euro 2020 Groups and Points table updates. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

UEFA President Michel Platini said that Euro 2020 was to be hosted in several nations as a "romantic" one-off event to celebrate the 60th "anniversary" of the competition. Having the largest capacity, Wembley Stadium in London is scheduled to host the semi-finals and finals while Stadio Olimpico in Rome was chosen as the host for the opening game. UEFA Euro 2020 FAQs: Schedule for PDF Download, Live Streaming, Online Telecast With IST Timings, Full Time Table & Other Details Available for Free.

UEFA Euro 2020 will see a number of firsts, as substitutions have been increased from three to five due to the fixture congestion amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a sixth allowed during the extra time. The competition will also see the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the first time.

Euro 2020 Groups And Points Table

Group A Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Italy 1 1 0 0 3 3 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turkey 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group B Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 Finland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Macedonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points France 0 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0

A total of 24 teams will participate in Euro 2020 and are divided across six groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Round of 16 with four third-placed teams with the best record making it to the knockout stages as well.

