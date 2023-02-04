Sean Dyche’s reign as the manager of Everton begins this evening with a tough tie versus Arsenal, the leaders of the English Premier League. The Toffees are struggling in the relegation zone with some poor run of results under former manager Frank Lampard, which ultimately costed him his job. They have not won in their last five matches and four of them has ended in defeat. The slump is alarming and if the players don’t pick up their performance soon, Everton could well drop to Championship football. Opponents Arsenal on the other hand have been flying high this campaign and with the team prioritizing league football over other competitions, Mikel Arteta does look like he is on his way for achieving greater things this season. Everton versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:00 PM IST. Chelsea 0-0 Fulham, Premier League 2022-23: New Look Chelsea Drop Points Again As Fulham Hold Them to A Goalless Draw At Stamford Bridge.

Sean Dyche is a manager that opts for risk free football and Everton could go for a similar approach. Idrissa Guyeye will have to be at his very best if the home side want to dominate possession in the contest. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray will play in two prong attack with Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil providing width. Conor Coady has not been at his best this term but Everton needs him now more than ever to shut shop against Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah has exceeded expectations ever since he has been drafted into replace the injured Gabriel Jesus. Martin Odegaard has been one of the standout players in the league and his role as a no 10 will be crucial against Everton. Jorginho, a late arrival from Chelsea in the winter transfer window, should slot in central midfield.

