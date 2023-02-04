A busy winter transfer window in 2023 for Chelsea saw them make a handful of important signings, adding crucial depth to the squad and providing reinforcements for manager Graham Potter. Despite of that, they drop points against Fulham at home as the game in the Premier League 2022-23 ended in a goalless draw. Chelsea came close to scoring with Kai Havertz hitting the post and David Datro Fofana with a late scoring chance which he failed to convert, but the scattered chances were not consistent enough. Debutant Enzo Fernandez looked good on his first day. Although Mykhailo Mudryk didn't really have a very good game and had to be taken off. Despite so many additions, Chelsea played very basic football and looks like their problem will not get solved anytime soon. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch Portugal Star Score for the First Time for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Against Al-Fateh.

Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Result Details

The points are shared in west London 🤝#CHEFUL pic.twitter.com/dqh6gV66vc — Premier League (@premierleague) February 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)