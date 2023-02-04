The deadlock finally breaks for Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores his first goal in the Al-Nassr jersey by scoring against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. The Portuguese forward scored a crucial equaliser in the dying minutes by converting from the spot. After the goal, he opened up on his feelings on twitter as the superstar expresses his happiness over his first goal for Al-Nassr and admitted that it was a great effort from the team in securing a draw in a very tough game. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Goal As Al-Nassr Play Out 2–2 Draw Against Al-Fateh to Go Top of Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to His First Goal For Al-Nassr

Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match! 💪🏼 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/3Ll56WrkWn — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)