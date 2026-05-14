FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 Free Live Streaming Online

FC Cincinnati welcome Inter Miami to the TQL Stadium for a highly anticipated Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 Eastern Conference fixture. The match will see Lionel Messi lead the visitors against a resolute Cincinnati side looking to avenge their playoff exit from late last year. With Miami currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference and Cincinnati in sixth, the midweek clash carries significant weight for playoff positioning as the 2026 regular season progresses. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2026 Live Streaming Online?

The match will be broadcast exclusively on a global scale via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. Unlike standard league matches, this historic fixture will not be available on traditional cable networks in the UK or US.

The match will be streamed live via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. While this is a subscription-based service, Apple TV frequently designates selected fixtures as Free Matches of the Week. Indian viewers should check the Apple TV app home screen prior to kick-off to see if this historic match has been made available for free viewing. Lionel Messi Salary: Inter Miami Star Becomes Highest-Paid Player in MLS History With USD 25 Million Annual Base Pay.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 Date Wednesday, 13 May 2026 Kick-off Time 19:30 ET / 00:30 BST / 05:00 IST Venue TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio IND Streaming Apple TV (MLS Season Pass) FC Cincinnati Position 6th (Eastern Conference) Inter Miami Position 3rd (Eastern Conference) Key Player to Watch Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

For FC Cincinnati, the fixture is an opportunity to settle old scores. Head coach Pat Noonan’s side suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Miami in the playoffs last November, ending their 2025 championship hopes. The hosts enter the match unbeaten in their last six league outings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 03:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).