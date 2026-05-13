Lionel Messi Salary: Inter Miami Star Becomes Highest-Paid Player in MLS History With USD 25 Million Annual Base Pay

Lionel Messi has solidified his position as Major League Soccer's undisputed top earner, with the latest salary guide from the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) revealing his guaranteed compensation at an astounding USD 28.3 million (INR 270.63 Crore) for the 2026 season. The figures underscore the Argentine superstar's immense financial impact on the league, placing him far ahead of any other player. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?.

In a significant development, South Korean international Son Heung-min, who joined Los Angeles FC (LAFC) last August, has emerged as the league's second-highest-paid player, earning $11.2 million in guaranteed compensation.

Lionel Messi Salary

Messi's staggering earnings at Inter Miami, which include a base salary of USD 25 Million (INR 239.09 Crore), highlight his unparalleled drawing power and the league's commitment to attracting global talent. His guaranteed compensation alone is more than double that of the next highest-paid player, Son Heung-min, and remarkably, it surpasses the entire wage bills of 28 out of the 30 MLS clubs.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a new three-year contract extension with Inter Miami in October, securing his tenure with the Florida club through the 2028 season. This lucrative deal reflects not only his on-field brilliance, which has seen him score 59 goals in 64 regular-season games for Miami, but also his transformative effect on the league's global profile and commercial appeal.

Son Heung-min's Impactful MLS Arrival

The revelation of Son Heung-min's $11.2 million guaranteed compensation confirms his immediate status as a marquee player in MLS. The former Tottenham Hotspur captain made a high-profile move to LAFC in August 2025, with a reported transfer fee of up to $26.5 million, marking one of the largest in league history.

His arrival has significantly bolstered LAFC's roster and demonstrates the increasing ambition of MLS clubs to invest in world-class talent beyond the traditional retirement age for European stars. Son's presence is expected to elevate the league's competitiveness and attract a wider international audience, particularly from Asia.

MLS 2026 Top 10 Salary Base Pay

Rank Player Club Base Salary (USD) Guaranteed Compensation 1 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF $25,000,000 $28,333,333 2 Son Heung-min LAFC $10,368,750 $11,152,852 3 Rodrigo De Paul Inter Miami CF $7,569,000 $9,688,320 4 Miguel Almirón Atlanta United $6,056,000 $7,871,000 5 Hirving "Chucky" Lozano San Diego FC $6,000,000 $9,333,333 6 Emil Forsberg NY Red Bulls $5,405,000 $6,035,625 7 Sam Surridge Nashville SC $5,280,000 $5,933,000 8 Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC $5,200,000 $5,411,667 9 Riqui Puig LA Galaxy $5,125,000 $5,792,188 10 Thomas Müller Vancouver Whitecaps $5,000,004 $5,152,504

The Broader MLS Salary Landscape

Beyond Messi and Son, the MLSPA's 2026 salary guide provides a comprehensive look at player compensation across the league. Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul ranks third with $9.7 million in guaranteed compensation, followed by Hirving Lozano of San Diego FC at $9.3 million and Miguel Almirón of Atlanta United at $7.9 million.

The total league compensation for 2026 stands at $631 million, with the average guaranteed compensation for players rising to $688,816, an 8.9% increase since October. Inter Miami leads the league in total payroll with $54.6 million, significantly outpacing LAFC, which holds the second-highest payroll at $32.7 million. Lionel Messi Reacts as Barcelona Secure La Liga Title with El Clasico Victory over Real Madrid.

Implications for League Growth

The substantial salaries commanded by players like Messi and Son Heung-min underscore a pivotal moment for Major League Soccer. These figures reflect the league's strategic investment in high-profile players to boost its global standing, attract new fans, and enhance the quality of play.

While the disparity between the top earners and the average player remains considerable, the overall increase in average guaranteed compensation suggests a healthy financial trajectory for MLS. This continued growth is crucial as the league aims to establish itself among the world's elite football competitions, drawing both established stars and promising young talent to its expanding ecosystem.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).