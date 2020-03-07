FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of FCG vs CFC Semi-Final Leg 2 in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credits: ISL)

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League Semi-Finals Online Streaming and Live Telecast: FC Goa will need to produce the mother of all comebacks to reach the ISL final when it meets Chennaiyin FC in the second leg of their ISL 2019-20 semi-final clash. The Gaurs were blown away 4-1 by two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in their previous clash which is a kind of result you don’t see every day. Goa have been dominant at home since the inception of the league and with the kind of squad they have, they will believe they are still in the tie. Chennaiyin are on a dream run at the moment under Owen Coyle who has changed the fortunes of this club. They were down and out at the halfway stage and are now one of the favourites for the title. FC Goa Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

FC Goa have Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous back training after the duo missed the first leg in Chennai. Their presence in the starting eleven will aid Goa's attack. Edu Bedia is also back from Spain and is available for selection. Ferran Corominas is a potent force in front of the goal and if Goa are to reduce the deficit, the veteran striker has to come up with goods. Jackichand Singh on the wings is one of the key Indian players to watch out in the tie. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis are the in-form men for Chennaiyin FC. Lucian Goian at the back has his task cut out with Goa at their aggressive best at home. Chennaiyin FC have countered well under the management of Owen Coyle and could deploy similar plan this evening. With everyone fit and available for selection, they are in top condition for the battle.

When is FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Semi-Final Leg 2 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The 2nd leg of Indian Super League semi-final between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on March 07, 2020 (Saturday). The FCG vs CFC 2nd leg of semi-final clash will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Semi-Final Leg 2 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live action of FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC semi-final match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 and has been live telecasting the games. Viewers can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the 2nd leg of the semi-final encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Semi-Final Leg 2 Football Match?

The match will also be available live on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the 2nd leg of the Barcelona vs Chennaiyin FC semi-final match for its online fans in India. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of the FCG vs CFC semi-final match in ISL 2019-20. It will take a catastrophe on part of Chennaiyin FC to not make it to the finals of the competition. Expect Goa to win on the night but bow out of the contest.